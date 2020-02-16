Sandra, an orangutan, obtained legal status at the Florida sanctuary

WAUCHULA, Florida (AP) – An orangutan named Sandra, who was granted legal status in Argentina by a judge and then found a new home in Florida, celebrated her 34th birthday on Valentine's Day with a new special friend for primates.

Patti Ragan, director of the Great Apes Center in Wauchula, Florida, says that Sandra "has adapted wonderfully to her life in the sanctuary,quot; and has become friends with Jethro, a 31-year-old male orangutan.

Before coming to Florida, Sandra had lived alone in a zoo in Buenos Aires. Sandra was a little shy when she arrived in central Florida, where 22 orangutans live.

"Sandra seemed more interested in Jethro, and our caregivers felt it was a perfect choice because of her close age, her calm behavior and her kind nature," Ragan said in a press release. “Sandra still watches and follows Jethro from a distance while they are in the process of knowing and trusting each other. But they live harmoniously in the same habitat spaces while continuing to gain confidence in their relationship. ”

The historical ruling of Judge Elena Liberatori in 2015 declared that Sandra is not legally an animal, but a non-human person, and therefore has the right to some legal rights enjoyed by people and better living conditions.

"With that decision, I wanted to tell society something new, that animals are sentient beings and that the first right they have is our obligation to respect them," he told The Associated Press.

But without a clear alternative, Sandra remained in the outdated zoo, which closed in 2016, until she left for the United States at the end of September. He was quarantined for a month at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas before arriving in Florida.

On Friday, Sandra celebrated her birthday, with pink posters and wrapped packages. Jethro, who was once in the entertainment business, attended the party.