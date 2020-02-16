Sam Smith fears being "confused until the day of my death"

Wenn

The creator of hits & # 39; Too Good at Goodbyes & # 39; He is aware that the public will take a long, long time to use the correct pronoun when referring to non-binary people.

Sam smith He has admitted that they don't expect fans to have their correct gender pronouns.

Last year, the 27-year-old singer came out as non-binary and told fans: "I have decided to change my pronouns to THEM / THEM after a lifetime of being at war with my gender. I have decided to embrace myself for what I am. , inside and outside … "

However, in an interview with Zane Lowe in Beats 1 of Apple Music, Sam revealed that they know they will be badly begotten for a long time.

"What's difficult is for people to change their vocabulary; that's very, very difficult," Sam shared. "It takes time. Everyone is wrong. I will be confused until the day of my death."

They added: "This will take a long, long time for people not to use gender in their vocabulary."

Sam is preparing to release his new album "Die for", on May 1, 2020, after debuting his main song on Friday, February 14, 2020.