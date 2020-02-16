Robert Pattinson says it smells like crayon

We are going to need Kristen Stewart, FKA twigs or any of Robert PattinsonThe ex-girlfriends corroborate this …
In an interview with Seduce magazine, published on Saturday, the 33-year-old man Twilight alum and star of the next movie The batman Describe the colorful way it smells.
"A lot of people tell me that I smell like a crayon," he said.
Then Pattinson was asked: "As if you were made of wax?"
"Yes!" answered. "As if embalmed."
Pattinson, who was recently described as the "most handsome man,quot; in the world according to science, was also asked: "What is it like to be superlatively sexy?"
"It's weird," he said. "I was never really prepared for the roles of a handsome boy, because I've always been quite uncomfortable when I met people. My Harry Potter The role was a handsome boy, and it was a surprise that it was quite easy to get. And then in Twilight, (Edward is) beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. When I showed up for the audition, I had done a job in which I had dyed my hair black, but it had an inch and a half of roots and had shaved my body. And then I spent a few months where I had been drinking beer all day, so I had this plump and hairless body. It looked like a baby with a wig. "
"Then I did it Twilight, (my friends said,) & # 39; Oh, you're posing all the time & # 39 ;, and I say, & # 39; what are you talking about? I'm just standing And none of you thought he was handsome two years ago! "
Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne in Matt reeves& # 39; The batman. Last week, the director watched the first teaser image of the movie, showing the actor in his mask and Batman suit.
The batman It will be released on June 25, 2021.
