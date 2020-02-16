Robert Pattinson says it smells like crayon

We are going to need Kristen Stewart, FKA twigs or any of Robert PattinsonThe ex-girlfriends corroborate this …

In an interview with Seduce magazine, published on Saturday, the 33-year-old man Twilight alum and star of the next movie The batman Describe the colorful way it smells.

"A lot of people tell me that I smell like a crayon," he said.

Then Pattinson was asked: "As if you were made of wax?"

"Yes!" answered. "As if embalmed."

Pattinson, who was recently described as the "most handsome man,quot; in the world according to science, was also asked: "What is it like to be superlatively sexy?"

"It's weird," he said. "I was never really prepared for the roles of a handsome boy, because I've always been quite uncomfortable when I met people. My Harry Potter The role was a handsome boy, and it was a surprise that it was quite easy to get. And then in Twilight, (Edward is) beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. When I showed up for the audition, I had done a job in which I had dyed my hair black, but it had an inch and a half of roots and had shaved my body. And then I spent a few months where I had been drinking beer all day, so I had this plump and hairless body. It looked like a baby with a wig. "

"Then I did it Twilight, (my friends said,) & # 39; Oh, you're posing all the time & # 39 ;, and I say, & # 39; what are you talking about? I'm just standing And none of you thought he was handsome two years ago! "