Robbie Williams replaces Michael Buble as the face of the Australian radio station

WENN / Graham Finney

Days after welcoming his fourth son with his wife Ayda Field, the successful & # 39; Rock DJ & # 39; He is announced as the new smoothfm ambassador for his new marketing campaign.

Robbie williams It is the new face of Australia's smoothfm radio station.

The 46 year old will replace Michael Buble in the new marketing campaign of the station, which aims to "reflect the timeless and contemporary playlist of the station".

The British singer follows in the footsteps of Spandau Ballet Y Sam smith, who also served as ambassadors, with Paul Jackson, with the Director of Programming and Marketing of the parent company of smoothfm, NOVA, exalting the former Take that Star quote in a statement.

"Robbie is a charming and cheeky artist who has evolved throughout his career, and his music remains timeless, which makes it the perfect choice for smoothfm in 2020," he said.

Robbie Williams is announced as the new face of Australia's trouble-free radio station.

The news comes after the success creator "Angels" welcomed his fourth son, Beau, and Robbie revealed the great news on Valentine's Day, on February 14, sharing a snap of his son's feet together. with those of his other three children on Instagram.

He and wife Ayda field They also share Colette Josephine, 17, also known as Coco, Teddy, seven, and her son Charlton, five.