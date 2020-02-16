Results of the XFL Week 2: live updates, results, highlights of Sunday's games

The renegades, the wildcats, the BattleHawks and the Roughnecks complete the list of the week 2 of XFL action on Sunday.

Dallas and Los Angeles will begin the action at 3 p.m. ET, a battle of inhabitants of the fund in the West division of the XFL. Landry Jones will make his first start of the season for the Forsaken after missing last week's 15-9 loss to the BattleHawks. Wildcats starting quarterback Josh Johnson is still questionable, leaving a question mark in the most important position: his backing, Charles Kanoff, was in the second half of a 37-17 loss to the Roughnecks.

Speaking of Houston, can Field Marshal P.J. Walker continue his domain early? His was the best individual performance of Week 1, pitching for 272 yards and four touchdowns in 23 of 39 passes against the Wildcats. The way he plays against the defense of BattleHawks, which did not allow a single touchdown in a surprise of the Forsaken of Week 1, will greatly help determine which of those teams remains undefeated.

Follow while Sporting News offers live updates, scores and highlights from Sunday's XFL action:

Dallas Renegades on the Los Angeles Wildcats scoreboard, featured

The start is at 3 p.m. ET. Updates will begin at that time.

It seems that Bob Stoops is in the building, with a considerably better style than his previous performance:

Wildcats are ready to put one on the winning column:

St. Louis BattleHawks on the Houston Roughnecks score, featured

The start is at 6 p.m. ET. Updates will begin at that time.