Renowned civil rights photographer Matt Herron shows his work in San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Matt Herron, a San Rafael photographer recognized for his iconic images of the southern civil rights protests, organized a sample of his work in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon. He reflected on the mood of the nation in the mid-1960s and the state of the current union.

He appeared before an audience at the San Francisco Library as an award-winning press photographer. But in 1965, Herron was young and idealistic and moved his family to Mississippi to cover a battle for civil rights. He admits that he was not exactly an objective journalist.

"I don't think you can leave your convictions at home," he said. "On the other hand, it is not necessary to cram people's throats."

Then Herron let his photos speak for themselves. African Americans were banned from voting frequently, so when protesters began traveling from Selma, Alabama to the capital in Birmingham, tensions increased and Herron said he learned to live in fear.

"I put the cameras on my body like armor and once that happened, I was a different person," he said. “I knew I was photographing the story. I knew I had the opportunity to say something important and was willing to take the risk of doing it. ”

Herron's images captured the protesters' determination for the freedom and anger of white citizens who regarded them and the media as "strangers."

He won a World Press Photographers Award for a photograph of a policeman tearing an American flag from a five-year-old boy. Shala Jones traveled from Albany to see the photo exhibition. She was not alive when the photos were taken, but she says they make the story seem real to her. And she can't help making some comparisons with the current day.

"I look at the unit on the march and look now, with Trump and the current era we are in, and I think, where is that unit?" she said. “Where is that sense of purpose and union? We are all distracted. "

But not all photos are about conflicts. Herron also captured victory moments when people were able to register and vote for the first time. And although he experienced the struggle and is happy with the progress made, he also has mixed feelings about where the country is heading.

"I see children who don't realize the race," he said. "You know, you see groups of children in the streets and they are very mixed. And I think, in the long term, I feel quite optimistic about the country. In the short term, I am not quite sure."

At 88, Herron still takes photos and works with photographers, but believes that the civil rights era is the "golden age,quot; of news photography. He says that in the late 1960s, major photographic publications such as Look and Life magazines were already beginning to fail.

Still, he is grateful for his opportunity to experience an important part of the story, a turbulent chapter that is still being written to this day.

Herron's photographic exhibition, titled "I Walkin 'for My Freedom," is displayed in the gallery in the basement of the San Francisco Main Library.