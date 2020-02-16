Red alert! Met Office issues a high-level warning for storm Dennis & # 39; life-threatening & # 39;

Storm Dennis, which endangers life, closed the roads and flooded the railway lines on Sunday morning, and the Meteorological Office issued its highest level warning while lashing the country with four inches of rain and fierce winds of up to 91 mph

At approximately 7 am on Sunday there were 198 flood warnings, which means that immediate action is required, and 326 flood alerts indicating people who are prepared, covering an area from the Tweed River in Scotland to the west rivers Cornwall

The situation was said to be particularly "deadly,quot; in South Wales, where the Meteorological Office issued the red warning due to heavy rains and the risk of flooding. It is the first red warning issued by rain since 2015.

"It is a fairly extreme movement, but we have seen widespread falls throughout the region," said forecaster Greg Dewhurst.

They are also looking for a woman who feared she was dragged to death on Brighton's seafront in the huge waves of the Dennis storm today.

It was seen in the water around 2.45 a.m. and, despite the hours of searching, there were no signs of her with rescuers who feared the worst.

Meanwhile, almost 30,000 homes in cities and towns in Dorset were left without electricity or heating after torrential rain and howls from the storm Dennis left without power, while residents were forced to evacuate their homes in parts of Scottish Borders

A satellite image of the Dennis storm (left, above) moving across the North Atlantic on February 15, 2020. According to the weather forecast, the Dennis storm will extend south and east through northern Europe, bringing Heavy rains and strong winds.

Severe flood warnings were issued for the Scottish borders and for the Neath River in South Wales, while the Taff River exploded in Pontypool in Wales, leaving cars submerged in water and flooded houses.

In the 24 hours at 7 am, Tredegar in southeast Wales received four inches of rain, while the fastest gust recorded in the same period was in Aberdaron, where 91 mph was measured at 6 pm on Saturday.

The Meteorological Office has issued amber alerts, which means that people must be prepared to change plans and protect themselves and their family from the storm, for parts of Yorkshire, Wales, Devon, East Sussex and Kent.

Rail services were suspended in South Wales after the tracks submerged in the rain, while the line between Derby and Long Eaton was also closed.

Floods saw the M54 heading westbound in Telford, along with the A616 around Stocksbridge in South Yorkshire and the A52 between Stragglethorpe and Gamston in the East Midlands, Highways England said.

It occurs when Storm Dennis killed two people yesterday, an 18-year-old man who had difficulties at sea in front of Kent and another who fell overboard from a tanker near Margate Harbor.

The strong waves deposit sand on the Aberystwyth waterfront in Wales, and storm Dennis will ravage the country this weekend

Strong waves hit the coast in Lepe Beach, Hampshire during storm Dennis. Storm Dennis is ready to bring a big break to parts of the UK for the second day

Experts have warned that this weekend's weather attack would cause more flooding. Troops have been deployed to help with flood preparations in parts of West Yorkshire and some people on the Scottish borders have evacuated their homes where there are severe flood warnings.

The Pontypridd War Memorial Park near Cardiff was flooded after the Taff River exploded because of the flood caused by the storm Dennis

The relief of the storm Dennis is still some distance away, said Mr. Dewhurst of the Meteorological Office, adding that "heavy rains and strong winds,quot; would continue today in much of the United Kingdom.

"South Wales will see a lot of rain before Dennis moves north later to Scotland and Northern Ireland."

Previously, the Ministry of Defense deployed British army personnel to help people in West Yorkshire areas severely affected by floods during the Ciara storm last weekend.

Desperate search for woman dragged into the sea by huge waves in Brighton caused by storm Dennis A woman who was afraid of being dragged to death on Brighton's seafront in the huge waves of the Dennis storm today is currently being sought. It was seen in the water around 2.45 a.m. and, despite the hours of searching, there were no signs of her with rescuers who feared the worst. The Coast Guard helicopter spent more than two hours with spotlights exploring the sea surface between Marina and Palace Pier. The search resumes now that it dawns. A Sussex police spokesman said: & # 39; The alarm was raised by members of the public at approximately 2.45 in the morning after a woman was seen in the water. "It has not yet been located and the Coast Guard is preparing to resume its search shortly."

Flights have been canceled for security reasons, with British Airways and easyJet confirming cancellations.

More than 230 easyJet flights inside and outside the United Kingdom on Saturday were canceled, while several sports matches were also canceled due to the weather.

Two bodies were taken from the rough sea on Saturday, before the worst of the storm occurred.

One man was found after a large search operation in Margate after a distress call early in the morning, while another was found in Herne Bay.

In dozens of cities that are still reeling from the devastation caused by the Ciara storm last week, the army was recruited to reinforce flood defenses.

But experts warned that this weekend's attack would cause more flooding.

Virgin canceled four long-haul flights from Heathrow to Hong Kong and Boston scheduled for yesterday and today.

Passengers were reserved for other services. Meanwhile, British Airways confirmed 40 short-haul flights to and from Heathrow last night and had been canceled tonight, with routes to Amsterdam and Glasgow as the most affected.

According to European air passenger rights rules, airlines that cancel flights have a duty to provide replacement transportation, as well as hotels and meals if necessary.

BBC journalist Christian Fraser and his wife Topaz were among the tourists whose travel plans were ruined.

They had to fly to Gran Canaria yesterday in a recess of the easyJet package of £ 3,500, but they were informed that the flights were canceled and no other information was given.

"No one helped us and nobody seems to know what's going on," Fraser told The Mail on Sunday.

& # 39; Now we don't know whether to try to reach Gran Canaria by our own means. We tried to contact easyJet for help on Friday night, but the call centers closed at 8 p.m. & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The Dennis storm has caused widespread disruption of travel across the country as strong winds and heavy rains sweep the nation. Waves are shown on the Dawlish waterfront in Devon on Saturday

P,amp;O Ferries confirmed that "they expected delays to continue throughout the day due to technical problems and the expected climate." A ferry is seen sailing through stormy seas when it arrives in Dover yesterday

Both the A14 Orwell Bridge in Suffolk and the M48 Severn Crossing eastbound between Monmouthshire and South Gloucestershire closed due to high winds, while drivers were warned that other bridges and roads could be closed.

Network Rail has imposed a speed limit of 50 mph on trains that will cause some cancellations.

The emergency teams and a rescue helicopter were transferred yesterday to Herne Bay in Kent, but could not save an 18-year-old man who had difficulties.

Previously, a coast guard helicopter, a Royal Navy warship and RNLI lifeboats launched a rescue operation after a man fell from the 325-foot Maltese fuel tanker, B Gas Margrethe, in front of Margate a 5.40 am

A body was found after a seven-hour search in what the coast guard described as "very rough,quot; seas.

In the Calder Valley of Yorkshire, which was still recovering from damage caused last week by the Ciara storm, 75 members of the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland and 70 other reservists were deployed to help erect barriers and repair flood defenses .

John Curtin, executive director of flood and coastal risk management at the Environment Agency, said he was more concerned about Cumbria, Lancashire and Yorkshire.

"This storm could be a step forward from what we have seen before."

"We had a great storm last weekend (now we have) saturated basins, thaw and rain, so it is the perfect storm."

The Environment Agency, which issued 34 flood warnings and 246 alerts, said preparations were being made to operate defenses, flood storage warehouses and temporary barriers to protect communities.

The Secretary of the Environment, George Eustice, said: "We are totally focused on ensuring that communities are protected and have access to the support and advice they need to stay safe this weekend."

The Meteorological Office confirmed last night that Storm Dennis was a "cyclone bomb,quot;, which means that its air pressure has been reduced by 24 millibars or more in 24 hours.

Chief meteorologist at the Steve Willington Meteorological Office said: “ The storm Dennis will bring another period of very unstable weather this weekend with flood risk, particularly in parts of England and Wales and also in southern Scotland, where the thaw It will add to the risk of flooding.

& # 39; After the Ciara storm last weekend and more rains this week, the ground is already saturated in some places. Our advice is to monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and follow the safety tips & # 39 ;.

Who came up with & # 39; Bomb Cyclone & # 39 ;? A cyclone bomb is formed when the air pressure of a storm drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours, causing storms and winds of up to 100 mph. A millibar is simply a unit of measurement used by meteorologists to describe air pressure: the force exerted by the weight of the air. The standard surface pressure on Earth is 1013.2 millibars, and the lower the pressure within a cyclone, the more severe the storm it creates. On Thursday, Dennis storm was classified as a cyclone bomb after the pressure dropped by 46 millibars in 24 hours. The name developed in the 1940s and 1950s, when experts from the University of Bergen in Norway began calling the storms created over the sea & # 39; bombs & # 39; because they formed much faster than those on land. In the 1970s, Professor Fred Sanders of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was using the terms & # 39; explosive cyclogenesis & # 39; and & # 39; weather bombs & # 39; in scientific journals. The term & # 39; bomb & # 39; It has been controversial. When European researchers argued that the term was too warlike, Professor Sanders asked: "So why are you using the term front?"

Soldiers recruited as village faces being flooded for the SECOND time in a week

By Jacinta Taylor for Sunday's mail

They were warned to prepare for another storm, but it was still a spectacle that threatened to break hearts and undermine the Yorkshire arena.

Residents of the united village of Mytholmroyd woke up yesterday to find soldiers on their streets, the clearest sign that the Calder Valley owed another devastating flood.

Since 2012, the town has been flooded three times, the last one only a week ago when the torrential rain of the Ciara storm caused the Calder River to grow to a record 16 feet.

About 500 houses and 400 businesses were flooded.

Many people whose homes back to the river have moved temporarily or have taken everything they own up and out of danger. Those who have chosen to stay have supplied food and bottled water. Soldiers are photographed placing sandbags along a river in Doncaster this week

Soldiers on the streets meant that, once again, those treasured houses and possessions, potentially even lives, were under threat. Around 100 soldiers were helping build temporary defenses against metal floods ready for the Dennis storm.

The brown and muddy floods of last week had overwhelmed the city, prompting the anger that a £ 30 million flood defense plan would take too long to complete.

Resident Cynthia Stringer, 68, said: & # 39; They built the new wall approximately one foot lower than the previous one, that will never work, right? Water spilled over.

Many people whose homes back to the river have moved temporarily or have taken everything they own up and out of danger.

Those who have chosen to stay have supplied food and bottled water.

They certainly know the exercise. First, there is a warning text message from the Environment Agency, followed by flood sirens that ring in Mytholmroyd and other communities along the Calder Valley.

Resident Nick Ames, 51, said from his stone cabin: & # 39; It makes no sense to cry for any of this, all you do is increase the flood level. I think most people here have a "keep calm and continue,quot; approach.