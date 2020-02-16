Ready to play baseball, but don't regret the low tumult season

%MINIFYHTMLcc370ed1a16c4fd63a9ec6b13852539a11% %MINIFYHTMLcc370ed1a16c4fd63a9ec6b13852539a12%

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – On Sunday morning, standing in a hallway outside the Rockies Spring Training Clubhouse in Salt River Fields, third baseman Nolan Arenado answered questions about a tumultuous offseason in which trade rumors swirled and Arenado said He felt "disrespected,quot; by General Manager Jeff Bridich.

The following are the highlights of the Arenado session with the media on the first day he informed the spring training. It should be noted that Bridich has refused to comment on his crack with Arenado.

– Arenado, who signed an eight-year, $ 260 million contract last February, declined to say if he pressed for an exchange this offseason:

“There were different conversations. I would not say that these extremes were reached, but there were different things that we talked about, no doubt, about where we are going. Other than that, I wouldn't go into details about what was said about them or me. I do not think it's fair. Those are private meetings; meetings between the two of us. This is how we will keep it. "

– He does not regret what he said this low season:

“I support what I said. I do not apologize for what I said at all. I don't feel that I should apologize for that. I said what I said. I mean, sometimes they also say what they say. You know? So, it is what it is."

– Can Arenado save a long-term relationship with the organization? You can cancel your current contract after the 2021 season:

"Yes, I think at the end of the day it's about performance and it's about going out and winning games." No hard feelings; That is not really me. I am not trying to hold a grudge against anyone. But I also have to be who I am and defend what I believe. I will not change much. "

– Arenado said that his choice to train at the nearby Phoenix Municipal Stadium instead of going to the early camp, like the rest of the players in the position, was disproportionate:

“I think people made that way a bigger story than it was. I think it was just (about) my training, getting ready. And, you know, there are a lot of people here (in Salt River), there are many groups and I don't feel like standing for 2 and a half hours when I can have an hour and a half a day. I like to make my days a little faster and do things and be more efficient.

“Spring training is quite long and takes a long time. And I feel it is more efficient if I could do it alone and my brother (Jonah). "

– On persistent rumors about a possible exchange that floods him with Kris Bryant of Chicago:

“Yes, I heard about that. And, you know, there are rumors. Yes, that would have been interesting. It would have been crazy. "

– He said that the offseason was not so difficult for him.

"I wasn't panicking about it, to be honest. It didn't make me nervous. These conversations are what they are. They happen. And sometimes there is a little friction. It's fine."

– What did you focus on this low season?

“I hit a lot this offseason. And I got nervous, I guess a lot of things came out and I started hitting a little more. I wanted to keep working on it, to distract myself from this nonsense. "

– Arenado said he tried to keep some teammates informed:

"I discussed many things with them. I think they threw a lot of things that were not true. I wanted to make sure to clarify that with them. I gave them those things. I sent some text messages to the group … to let them know that there are some things that don't they are true. I just wanted the boys to understand where I came from. I explained them and they understand. "

– In his message to Rockies fans:

"I am here, I am ready to leave. I will compete. There is nothing that has changed. I know that many things have been spinning, but nothing has changed with me. And I will do my best. And I will work hard and help This team will win and do the best they can.

“I think fans appreciate it. They appreciate that I try to go out every day, help this team win. I know your feelings about losing and it's not fun. And I know that nobody is happy with that, and I am with them. So I know they want to win and so do I. ”