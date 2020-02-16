Raven-Symone responds to rumors that he is becoming a man

%MINIFYHTML9c32a964dd179436ffc93f02c632b98e11% %MINIFYHTML9c32a964dd179436ffc93f02c632b98e12%

The actress & # 39; That & # 39; s So Raven & # 39; generates rumors that she is making the transition to man after posting new Instagram photos that show her wearing baggy clothes.

Crow-Symone He broke his silence after it was reported that he made the transition to a man. The star sparked transgender rumors after she channeled her masculine side into new Instagram images. He rocked the braids and dressed in a baggy sweatshirt and sweatpants.

"Wow, since people think I'm becoming a man because I'm braided by my wig, and I felt for a minute, I guess I have to show only the shoes and a sneak fit," 34, commented the Old Disney actress in a post now deleted. "Obviously they can't handle me every day."

Then he uploaded a series of new photos with different baggy clothes with still braided hair. "Humanity forced me to do it. You know what … # FI," he joked in the caption.

One of his commentators joked: "Sitting waiting for the rumors of ILLUMINATI", referring to the triangle in the star's garb and the filter of an eye that he put in one of the images.

Raven-Symone said she was attracted to boys and girls when she was twelve, but refused to label her sexual orientation. She officially introduced her girlfriend Marie Livingston in 2015 but they separated in the same year. The following year in "Sight", confirmed that she is a lesbian.