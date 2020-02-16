Rasheeda Frost shows her favorite wig and fans praise her appearance, but say they prefer her natural hair

Rasheeda Frost shared a photo on her social media account in which she wears her favorite wig. Her fans love her looks, but most of them told the Boss that she looks much better with her beautiful natural hair.

‘I wear a lot of wigs, but I think dark hair is my favorite, what do you think? The hair of @diamonddynastyvirginhair Ras ’Rasheeda captioned its publication.

Someone said: ‘You look good in all colors. My favorite is your natural hair. You have natural beauty. Your energy and beauty last. KEEP DOING YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, "and another follower posted this:" You can rock any color, love the blonde ash with reflections. "

Another commentator wrote: "Dark hair is the brightest and prettiest," and another person posted: "Yes … dark hair is the best. It is becoming very important to you."

Another follower wrote: ‘Yes, dark hair is amazing, however, short blonde wigs also fit you! But some days you just have to go with how you feel. "

A fan told Rasheeda that "it makes no difference that you look good with the color style you make."

Someone else posted this: ‘Yes, girl, you have all the colors but frankly black is the best thing for you. It's 🔥 and it keeps you looking for young girls👍🏼😁. Either way, you are beautiful. "

Someone else said: "Girrrrl, I will not choose because you get a lot out of every color you try," and a follower posted this: "Yes, the darkness fits you better. Enhance your natural glow."

A follower wrote: "It's nice for you, but you also have beautiful hair. I need to know your secret hahaha."

One commenter posted this: ‘I think you are one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen. All your wigs are so good. I love it. & # 39;

Rasheeda is living her best life these days. For Valentine's Day, Rasheeda and Kirk made sure to share romantic messages with each other on their social media accounts.



