Rangers vs Livingston – Live match updates

Corner, Rangers. Ciaron Brown's corner.
Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Florian Kamberi (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Change in Livingston. Dolly Menga replaces Steven Lawless.
Objective! Rangers 1, Livingston 0. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.
Attempt saved. Aymen Souda (Livingston) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Change, Rangers. Florian Kamberi replaces Ryan Kent.
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Aymen Souda (Livingston) wins a free kick in his own half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Failed attempt. It goes high and bad on the left. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in his own half.
Ryan Jack (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Livingston).
Second half begins Rangers 0, Livingston 0.
First Half ends, Rangers 0, Livingston 0.
Jon Guthrie (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).
Corner, Rangers. Scott Pittman's corner.
Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Livingston. Andrew Halliday's corner.
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Rangers. Ryan Schofield's corner.
Attempt saved. Andrew Halliday (Rangers) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Steve Tevi Lawson (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in his own half.
Foul by Steve Tevi Lawson (Livingston).
Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).
Aymen Souda (Livingston) wins a free kick in his own half.
Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in his own half.
Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).
Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Livingston).
Failed attempt. It goes too high. Nikola Katic (Rangers) header from the center of the box is too high.
Corner, Rangers. Aymen Souda's corner.
Failed attempt. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Rangers. Jon Guthrie's corner.
Corner, Livingston. Connor Goldson's corner.
Hand of Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).
Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).
Andrew Halliday (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
The first half begins.
The lineups are announced and players are warming up.