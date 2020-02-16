Rangers vs Livingston – Live match updates



64 & # 39;



Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Florian Kamberi (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



59 & # 39;



Change in Livingston. Dolly Menga replaces Steven Lawless.



59 & # 39;



Objective! Rangers 1, Livingston 0. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.



57 & # 39;



Attempt saved. Aymen Souda (Livingston) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.



56 & # 39;



Change, Rangers. Florian Kamberi replaces Ryan Kent.



55 & # 39;



Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).



55 & # 39;



Aymen Souda (Livingston) wins a free kick in his own half.



54 & # 39;



Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.



54 & # 39;



Failed attempt. It goes high and bad on the left. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.



48 & # 39;



Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).



48 & # 39;



Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in his own half.



47 & # 39;



Ryan Jack (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



47 & # 39;



Foul by Robbie Crawford (Livingston).







Second half begins Rangers 0, Livingston 0.



43 & # 39;



Jon Guthrie (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



43 & # 39;



Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.



43 & # 39;



Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).



40 & # 39;



Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.



36 & # 39;



Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).



36 & # 39;



Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.



35 & # 39;



Attempt saved. Andrew Halliday (Rangers) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.



34 & # 39;



Steve Tevi Lawson (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



34 & # 39;



Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in his own half.



34 & # 39;



Foul by Steve Tevi Lawson (Livingston).



33 & # 39;



Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



29 & # 39;



Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).



29 & # 39;



Aymen Souda (Livingston) wins a free kick in his own half.



26 & # 39;



Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in his own half.



26 & # 39;



Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).



24 & # 39;



Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.



24 & # 39;



Foul by Ricki Lamie (Livingston).



22 & # 39;



Failed attempt. It goes too high. Nikola Katic (Rangers) header from the center of the box is too high.



18 & # 39;



Failed attempt. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right.



12 & # 39;



Hand of Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).



2 & # 39;



Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).



2 & # 39;



Andrew Halliday (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.







The first half begins.