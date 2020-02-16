Home Sports Rangers vs Livingston – Live match updates

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
corner icon

Corner, Rangers. Ciaron Brown's corner.



attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Florian Kamberi (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



replacement icon

Change in Livingston. Dolly Menga replaces Steven Lawless.



goal icon

Objective! Rangers 1, Livingston 0. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.



saved attempt icon

Attempt saved. Aymen Souda (Livingston) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.



replacement icon

Change, Rangers. Florian Kamberi replaces Ryan Kent.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).



free_kick_won icon

Aymen Souda (Livingston) wins a free kick in his own half.



saved attempt icon

Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.



miss icon

Failed attempt. It goes high and bad on the left. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).



free_kick_won icon

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in his own half.



free_kick_won icon

Ryan Jack (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Robbie Crawford (Livingston).


Second half begins Rangers 0, Livingston 0.



first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Rangers 0, Livingston 0.



yellow_card icon

Jon Guthrie (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



free_kick_won icon

Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).



corner icon

Corner, Rangers. Scott Pittman's corner.



saved attempt icon

Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.



corner icon

Corner, Livingston. Andrew Halliday's corner.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).



free_kick_won icon

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.



corner icon

Corner, Rangers. Ryan Schofield's corner.



saved attempt icon

Attempt saved. Andrew Halliday (Rangers) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.



yellow_card icon

Steve Tevi Lawson (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



free_kick_won icon

Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in his own half.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Steve Tevi Lawson (Livingston).



attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).



free_kick_won icon

Aymen Souda (Livingston) wins a free kick in his own half.



free_kick_won icon

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in his own half.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).



free_kick_won icon

Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ricki Lamie (Livingston).



miss icon

Failed attempt. It goes too high. Nikola Katic (Rangers) header from the center of the box is too high.



corner icon

Corner, Rangers. Aymen Souda's corner.



miss icon

Failed attempt. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right.



corner icon

Corner, Rangers. Jon Guthrie's corner.



corner icon

Corner, Livingston. Connor Goldson's corner.



free_kick_lost icon

Hand of Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).



free_kick_won icon

Andrew Halliday (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.


The first half begins.


The lineups are announced and players are warming up.

