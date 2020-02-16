Rainbow Dreamer scores for Oisin Murphy in Kempton | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLe9c3242dfdcb103211be2dd312d6bd9011% %MINIFYHTMLe9c3242dfdcb103211be2dd312d6bd9012%





Oisin Murphy

%MINIFYHTMLe9c3242dfdcb103211be2dd312d6bd9013% %MINIFYHTMLe9c3242dfdcb103211be2dd312d6bd9014%

Jockey champion Oisin Murphy celebrated his first winner in Britain this year after Rainbow Dreamer completed a four-stroke game with victory in the 32 Red Conditions at Kempton.

%MINIFYHTMLe9c3242dfdcb103211be2dd312d6bd9015% %MINIFYHTMLe9c3242dfdcb103211be2dd312d6bd9016%

The seven-year-old boy trained by Alan King kept his unbeaten record on an artificial surface with a comfortable victory in the two-mile prize, which doubled as a fast track qualifier for the All-Day Championship Finals Day at Lingfield on Good Friday.

Follow-up of the leader King & # 39; s Advice for much of the race, the 8-15 favorite hit the front just outside the two poles before walking away to defeat the French assailant Chipiron, who was ridden by the winning rider of the Pierre-Charles Boudot arch, for four lengths.

Murphy said: "He has been flying in all weather. Mark Jonhston's horse (King & # 39; s Advice) had a good level of form. Although there were only three runners, it was quite a competitive issue, at least on paper."

"I rode it in Haydock and it was pretty soft ground. I thought if I went on a trip to Cesarewitch I would run a very good race, but I was a little disappointed. I can't see why it can't start again." grass and do it well in summer.

"It's a very well balanced horse, so I shouldn't have problems with the change to Lingfield. It stays very well and it's an easy horse to ride. I hope it's hard to beat at the end of the marathon."

Gina Mangan secured a first emotional success on her second trip since she returned from a long spell on the sidelines when she galvanized Twpsyn (20-1) trained by David Evans to glory for a head in the handicap 32Red / ebfstallions.com.

Mangan said: "I know it's just a Class 5 disadvantage, but it's a very emotional victory."

"This winner is due to the Injured Jockeys Fund and Oaksey House, since otherwise I would not be here. I was away for seven months in total, I did both ankles at almost the same time, which was less than ideal in May last year ".

Reflecting on the injury, he added: "It happened at a gallop, when the horse came out and I chose to rescue me, since I thought that a leg injury would be better than one on the head. I thought it was going to be a race- Final damage.

"It is not always the best policy to land standing up and I discovered that it was not as difficult as I thought it was, but my surgeon did a great job with the injury and the hard work was worth it. This has not yet worked." Don't hit me yet. "

Clog Maker gave a boost to the shape of Mill Reef Stakes winner Pierre Lapin, claiming the 32Red On The App Store Novice Stakes for two lengths to form the initial stretch of a double for coach Mark Johnston and jockey Joe Fanning .

The winning driver said on shot 1-2: "It was a good race in which he ran behind Pierre Lapin in Haydock last year. He later had a small injury, but it has strengthened very well."

"I felt that the penny fell in the last half of a year and I was sure I was going to win then."

Sky Defender (4-1) stepped more than a mile and a half in its step to give Johnston and Fanning a greater success with a two-length victory at the 32Red Casino Handicap.

Fanning said: "It's a simple horse that disconnects, so I wasn't worried about the trip. He felt he stayed, but they didn't gallop much."