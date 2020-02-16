Queen Latifah delivers Rap Tribute for the late Kobe Bryant in the NBA All-Star Game

%MINIFYHTML05d3d3d41e49c4705046e7426fc076b711% %MINIFYHTML05d3d3d41e49c4705046e7426fc076b712%

Going on stage at the basketball event, the & # 39; U.N.I.T.Y. & # 39; the rapper adds his greeting to the NBA legend when he makes a version of & # 39; Love & # 39; s In Need of Love Today & # 39; from Stevie Wonder.

Queen Latifah delivered a touching tribute in the afternoon Kobe Bryant while on stage on the NBA All-Star Weekend (National Basketball Association) on Saturday, February 15 in Chicago, Illinois.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player was one of nine victims who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last month, along with their teenage daughter Gianna.

While performing at the basketball event, Latifah, 49, gave a version of Stevie wonderThe classic hit "Love & # 39; s In Need of Love Today", and added some of his own words as a tribute to the star.

His performance included the lines: "Give love a chance. When you do, say: & # 39; Kobe! & # 39; Twenty four hours, eight days a week, trophies! The phrase" 24 hours "refers to Kobe's t-shirt number, 24.

Atlanta Hawks co-owner Grant Hill also nodded to Kobe and former NBA commissioner David Stern, introducing the creator of successes and telling the audience at United Center that, "Like Kobe Bryant , David believed in the power of our game to change lives. "

"And while we recognize the tremendous loss we feel in our hearts, we know they would like us to keep our heads up and continue playing," he continued. "Then, tonight, as we celebrate the game we all love, we will reflect and get up together as an NBA family. Here to play a song with that message in mind is my friend, the great Queen Latifah."