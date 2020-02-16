Queen and Adam Lambert meet at the Bushfire Australian charity concert

Instagram

The iconic British rock band performs with the alum & # 39; American Idol & # 39 ;, delivering a series of classic hits that include & # 39; Bohemian Rhapsody & # 39; and & # 39; We Are the Champion & # 39; in fundraising.

Queen + Adam Lambert recreated the band's Live Aid performance for the concert on Sunday February 16, 2020 Fire Fight Australia.

Lambert sang the songs Freddie Mercury and his bandmates performed in 1985 at Wembley Stadium in London, including "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Radio Ga Ga" and "We Are the Champions".

Queen and Lambert took the stage at ANZ Stadium in Sydney with John farnham, Alice Cooper, Michael Buble, Tina ArenaY 5 seconds of summer to raise funds for relief efforts related to Australia's record wildfire season, which was out of control for weeks in late 2019 and early 2020.

To honor the late Mercury during the set of Queen & # 39; s Fire Fight Australia, video screens on stage featured clips of the rock icon performing on Live Aid.