Pueblo South could not keep up with Air Academy, lost 47-29 – Up News Info

Air Academy beats Pueblo South, winning by a score of 47-29 on Saturday.

Both teams will stay home in their next competition, with Air Academy hosting Lewis-Palmer and Pueblo South against Pueblo East.

No team or player statistics have been reported for this contest.

