



Leinster celebrates Ronan Kelleher's attempt against the Cheetahs

We collect all the action from Saturday's PRO14 games, including Leinster extending his undefeated record and Ospreys celebrating a rare victory …

Leinster 36-12 Cheetahs

Conference A leaders, Leinster, continued their undefeated season with a 36-12 bonus point victory over Cheetahs in a rain-struck RDS.

The new Irish hooker Ronan Kelleher closed the first half with his seventh attempt at the Guinness PRO14 campaign, which added to the previous scores of Will Connors and Michael Bent, while Leinster lightened the wind and rain to lead 22-0.

The Irish province had 82 percent possession at rest and continued to dominate, setting more attempts for Rhys Ruddock and the man of the Connors party.

Replacement strikers Luan De Bruin and Aidon Davis crossed Cheetahs for the past 18 minutes.

Scarlets 9-14 Edinburgh

Edinburgh returned to the top of the Guinness PRO14 Conference B after making a strong defensive effort to stop Scarlets in a 14-9 fight at Llanelli.

Wing Duhan van der Merwe scored a try and created a second for center Mike Scott even though Edinburgh had to defend himself in his 22s during long periods of the game.

Scarlets points come from three Dan Jones penalties that helped them secure a losing bonus point.

The victory was Edinburgh's fifth consecutive victory over the Scarlets.

Ospreys 26-24 Ulster

Hooker Scott Otten crossed for two attempts when Ospreys celebrated only his second PRO14 victory of the season by beating Ulster 26-24 in a rain-swept Liberty Stadium.

Ulster, who had returned from 23-10 at the beginning of the second half, had a chance to win the game at the time of death, but Aled Davies rejected Bill Johnson's 83-minute fall attempt.

Along with Otten's two attempts at exit units, Wales center Owen Watkin, returning after fully recovering from knee surgery, marked his 50th appearance with one attempt. Luke Price provided two penalties and two conversions.

Ulster also scored three attempts through wing Robert Baloucoune, full-back Matt Faddes and Stuart McCloskey. Billy Burns and Johnson contributed nine points between them.

Connacht 29-0 Cardiff Blues

Ireland's hooker Dave Heffernan offered a man performance of the game when Connacht took 29-0 bonus points winners over Cardiff Blues at the Sportsground.

The attempts of Heffernan and Peter Robb, celebrating their two-year contract extension, gave Connacht a deserved 15-0 interval advantage when Jack Carty regained his pre-Rugby World Cup form at No. 10.

Carty, who failed to join the Irish Six Nations team, participated in the John Porch 49-minute marker before Kyle Godwin accumulated an extra effort of extra points when the hosts finished their losing streak of five games in all The competitions

Despite the strong impact of Nick Williams from the bench and that Denis Buckley was criticized for the sin, Cardiff continued to make mistakes and now they follow Connacht in fourth place for six points on the Conference B table.