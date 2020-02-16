Porsha Williams' daughter looks beautiful with her toy monkey: check out one of her outfits for Valentine's Day

Porsha Williams flooded her social media account with all kinds of photos and videos with her baby, Pilar Jhena. Look at the baby PJ with his cute toy.

& # 39; When all else fails, just make a video😂 … Yes, I changed it again hahaha, I'm excited to have my little love bug for the first time on Valentine's Day ❣️❤️ I hope everyone is enjoying the day too💋💋 @pilarjhena # 2MommysOutfit, & # 39; Porsha captioned his post.

Tiny Harris skipped the comments and said: "This baby is so cute,quot;

Somoene said: "Awwww look how kuteeeee looks," and one commenter posted this: "Dennis had all this baby alone."

A follower posted: "PJ just looks,quot; as if I wasn't worried about any of that! "And another commentator wrote:" It seems he is not here for that. "

Someone else said: "Oh my God, look at little Porsche, she is beautiful," and another commentator posted this: "That third slide, she likes to go out mommy,quot; #PJisAMood ".

A follower wrote: ‘I feel like everyone is making her nervous, 😂 PJ will look like you all now! Your face is always my mood.

Someone else said: "Pj's faces are like any mother you don't see that I'm getting cold," and a follower posted this: "PJ looks so pretty! Dennis in the background doing everything he can to get attention lol,quot; .

Another fan also talked about PJ and said ‘She's so cute! I love that dress on her. Much love and blessings for both of us. "

Another sponsor published: "She is so adorable, BUT honey, her facial expressions take my face and it looks like she is going to have babies in the nursery."

A fan told Porsha that they did the same with their own girl: ‘I also changed my baby twice! It's the first one, I'm making memories ❣️ @ porsha4real Happy Valentines Day PJ ".

Ad

You should definitely see more photos and videos that Porsha shared since PJ's first Valentine's Day.



Post views:

0 0