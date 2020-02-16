Pompeo in Senegal: Africa trapped in the US-China trade war | Senegal News

Mike Pompeo arrived in Senegal on his first trip to Africa as Secretary of State of the United States.

He is expected to discuss security and economic cooperation with President Macky Sall.

%MINIFYHTML7d3e6ac3e747022055cc5b1e09a7879a11% %MINIFYHTML7d3e6ac3e747022055cc5b1e09a7879a12%

Prior to his visit, he warned African states against China's influence on the continent, saying that Chinese investment "feeds corruption and undermines the rule of law."

There has been a recent increase in investment in African manufacturing by Chinese companies seeking to escape US tariffs on Chinese products.

And, as Nicolas Haque de Al Jazeera explains from Dakar, Senegal, not everyone agrees with Pompeo.