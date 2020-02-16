Police investigate the shooting of the death of the 33-year-old man at Long Beach Alleyway – Up News Info Los Angeles

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – On Sunday, authorities continued to investigate the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in Long Beach.

Long Beach police said officers responded to the 700 block of E. 6th Street just after 2 a.m. on Sunday after a "shooting,quot; call.

When they arrived, the police located a man who did not respond in an alley with gunshot wounds at the top of the torso.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a brief verbal dispute, which led to the shooting. The suspect fled on foot.

The reason for the shooting is unknown. However, the incident was being investigated as gang related.

Anyone with more information about the shooting was asked to call the details of the homicide detectives of LBPD Oscar Valenzuela or Eric Thai at (562) 570-7244.