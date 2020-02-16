Phillip Schofield breaks when he opens Dancing On Ice with an emotional tribute to Caroline Flack

ITV presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby paid tribute to their friend and former colleague Caroline Flack on Sunday night when they opened the last installment of Dancing On Ice.

In a preamble of emotional openness, a visibly devastated Schofield held back tears as he remembered Caroline, whose tragic death at age 40 was confirmed on Saturday.

He began: "We would like to start the show tonight by taking a moment to remember Caroline Flack in light of the terrible news yesterday. We wanted to say that our hearts are with her family and friends."

Taking over from his co-host, Holly referred to one of Caroline's recent posts on Instagram and added: "Many of us in the program knew Caroline as a friend and we will all miss her greatly."

"As Caroline recently published: In a world where you can be anything, be nice."

Contestant Joe Swash, who worked with Caroline on the ITV2 I & # 39; ma Celebrity: Extra Camp program and shared his own tribute only a few hours earlier, admitted that it had been a "difficult day,quot; preparing for his routine after learning of his death.

Professional skate partner Alexandra Schauman added: "It was really hard to do this and make a happy number when you feel that way, so I am very proud of him."

With wife Stacey Solomon supporting her husband from the study audience, he said: "I just want to send my love to your family and my condolences."

Caroline took her own life after a worried friend who stayed with her went to the stores, leaving her alone in her London apartment.

The friend producer could not return to the apartment when she returned. He called Flack's father, Ian, who entered the apartment where he found the star's body.