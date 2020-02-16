Philadelphia police remember fallen officer John Pawlowski with vigil in District 35 – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – Loved ones gathered on Sunday to remember a Philadelphia police officer who died in the line of duty 11 years ago. A vigil was held in District 35 for Officer John Pawlowski.

A client involved in a dispute with a taxi driver shot and killed Pawlowski in Olney on February 13, 2009.

Pawlowski's wife was five months pregnant at the time of her death.

The man who killed him is serving a life sentence.