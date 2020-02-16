Peter Fury reveals key qualities for a heavyweight contender | Boxing News

















Anthony Joshua says he gives a tip to Tyson Fury to beat Deontay Wilder in his heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas on February 22.

Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are fighting for world titles, but how do you find a future heavyweight champion? Peter Fury selects key qualities …

Unified champion Joshua will announce his next title defense, while WBC champion Wilder is less than a week away from his rematch with Fury in Las Vegas.

Strength, power and skill are fundamental attributes for any fighter in the higher division, but what else is required from a promising perspective?

Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder in a rematch in Las Vegas next weekend

Peter Fury led Tyson Fury to a world title victory and now oversees the career of contestant Hughie Fury, so we ask the respected coach to choose a perfect heavyweight.

Is size important?

Six feet, five more. You need that size. I only think about physicality, range. It's not just the range and duration of the shots. It is a culmination of things, but definitely for me, 6 & # 39; 5 "and more.

What are you looking for?

No robotic types, not rigid, loose. You want to see the trust. A little style, arrogance. I like to see that in a young fighter.

The problem you can't solve is natural ability, and I'm looking for natural talent. You can't train it. Peter Fury

I would not bother fans if they are meaty, because it means nothing. The right conditioning can solve that. Anything can be resolved in the structures of the body. The problem you can't solve is natural ability, and I'm looking for natural talent. You can't train it.

How do you discover raw talent?

How do you see diamonds in the mountains with stones everywhere? You peel it all back. What do you get in the inner core? You get a beautiful diamond. Don't get me wrong, that diamond can't shine without the right mentor, the right training, the right teaching.

Peter Fury guided Tyson Fury to his triumph for the world title over Wladimir Klitschko

To get the diamond at its best, it takes a lot of coach work, but if you don't have that diamond to start, then you can have the best coach on the planet, you're going to be limited.

Is elimination power important?

It can develop. Wrestlers do not need to be big hitters, provided they are throwing many shots, because the frustration of being hit all the time wears a lot of heavy weights.

Wilder is one of the most dangerous punchers in the top division.

Let's go back to the days of Muhammad Ali and the men he boxed. He was not known as a puncher, but one of the best heavyweights ever. You don't necessarily need the Big Bang. It is good to have it, but it is not being everything and ending everything.

Are you looking for a certain style?

For me, especially in heavyweights, it has to have the ability there. No matter who you are, if you are still beaten, you will not succeed, because this is the heavyweight game.

You have to be skilled and then you look at the defense, the attack. I train fighters, in my opinion, their DNA. What are they good at? I get the best in what they are good at.

Joshua kept Ruiz Jr at a distance to claim victory in his rematch

You can't put a fighter to show up and be aggressive, if he's not a puncher, or if he's a stale guy. The worst thing for a tall boy is to introduce himself. On the one hand, it is giving its reach, secondly, it is being exposed. Do the best of what you have, don't try to work a miracle with what you don't have, because some people are naturally better than others to do different things.

How fast can you move a contestant?

What you see in the gym, look at their mentality and know when they are ready.

Peter Fury is preparing Hughie Fury for his next fight in Manchester on April 7, live on Sky Sports

I have no problem putting fighters, with nine or 10 fights, in good fights, as long as they are ready, because it is not just a fight. It is how they will mentally cope with the pressure of that step forward. If you check the boxes for me, you can enter. If they do not, they will not enter.