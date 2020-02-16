Pep Guardiola: the head of Manchester City "fits well,quot; with Juventus, says Alessandro Del Piero | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML250484b2abaaa7a71df6c85c2a3dfaf311% %MINIFYHTML250484b2abaaa7a71df6c85c2a3dfaf312%

Guardiola and his players face an uncertain future at Etihad Stadium, after the two-season ban on City competitions in UEFA.





%MINIFYHTML250484b2abaaa7a71df6c85c2a3dfaf313% %MINIFYHTML250484b2abaaa7a71df6c85c2a3dfaf314%











0:52



The management of Pep Guardiola in Serie A in Juventus would be "interesting," according to former club forward Alessandro Del Piero.

The management of Pep Guardiola in Serie A in Juventus would be "interesting," according to former club forward Alessandro Del Piero.

%MINIFYHTML250484b2abaaa7a71df6c85c2a3dfaf315% %MINIFYHTML250484b2abaaa7a71df6c85c2a3dfaf316%

Pep Guardiola would be a "good choice,quot; as Juventus manager if he decides to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, amid the banning of the club of European football competitions, according to Alessandro Del Piero.

The city was banned from participating in all UEFA competitions during the next two seasons and was fined £ 24.9 million for "serious breaches,quot; of the UEFA Financial Fair Play and club licensing regulations.

Premier League headlines say they are "disappointed but not surprised,quot; by the verdict and will appeal the case to the Sports Arbitration Court.

Pep Guardiola has been in charge at Etihad since 2016, and his contract expires at the end of next season

Guardiola and some of his players have already received tips to leave the Etihad stadium in search of enjoying Champions League football in rival clubs across the continent next quarter, once this season ends.

Meanwhile, Maurizio Sarri's Juventus team is currently involved in a tight title race with Inter Milan in Serie A and the Italian is under contract at the club until June 2022.

0:56 Saturday’s Clinton Morrison says he can't see Pep Guardiola stay in Manchester City if his two-year UEFA competition ban remains Saturday’s Clinton Morrison says he can't see Pep Guardiola stay in Manchester City if his two-year UEFA competition ban remains

When asked if the European ban on the City increases the chances of Guardiola leaving the headlines for Juventus in the summer, Del Piero said exclusively Sky sports news: "Yes.

"I think Guardiola is a good option for each club for what he did in the past and what he is doing now … he won in Germany, he won in Spain and now I think what is missing is Italy and France."

"It could be really interesting to see it in Italy definitely. This summer should be a hot summer, also in football!"

Del Piero says Guardiola would adapt to the role of Juventus manager, in the midst of his uncertain future in the City

& # 39; City players could use the ban as something positive & # 39;

Del Piero, who scored 290 goals in 706 appearances for Juventus between 1993 and 2012, was playing during the Italian club's participation in & # 39; Calciopoli & # 39; in 2006.

The Turin-based team was relegated to Serie B, stripped of two top-notch Italian titles and deducted nine points for the start of the 2006-07 season, as a result of the Italian football scandal.

Del Piero along with people like Gianluigi Buffon, Pavel Nedved and Giorgio Chiellini, were among a group of team members who remained in the club and helped Juventus return to Serie A in the 2007-08 season.

The former international striker from Italy believes that the City could overcome its European ban, if the key players of national treble holders choose to remain in Eastlands.

Man City vs West Ham Live

With regard to the punishment of the City by UEFA, Del Piero said: "I am not in a position to judge and say,quot; it is too difficult or less, "all you can do is follow what is happening.

"What happened in Italy was something crazy and unusual, strange from many points of view as well.

"It is what it is and in a moment you have to turn the page, in front of you you have some challenges and you have to go through them. That's all.

"Obviously it is not fair if a club violates the rules and if this happens, there has to be some kind of punishment, right?"

When asked if his European ban could provide the Guardiola team with more motivation to win the Champions League this season, Del Piero said: "It should be possible if the club, Guardiola and the players bring this as a motivation, so that They can have good energy from that.

"It depends on how they feel about it."

City will face Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at the Bernabéu on February 26.

1:02 Pep Guardiola is under pressure at Manchester City after the club was kicked out of European football for two years, says former player Michael Brown Pep Guardiola is under pressure at Manchester City after the club was kicked out of European football for two years, says former player Michael Brown

& # 39; Liverpool, Juventus and Real Madrid Champions League favorites & # 39;

This week, four round of 16 draws are played in the Champions League, while the Sarri Juventus team faces a clash away from home with Lyon on February 26, after five wins and a draw that led them to the first Group D before Christmas.

"Both Liverpool and Juventus have a great challenge for the Champions League, and why not Real Madrid," added Del Piero.

"With the Champions League it doesn't matter what is happening in your league, it creates different vibrations and it is always like that."

"It will be interesting because Barcelona has changed its coach and many teams have changed their players (after the January transfer window), the next round will tell us a lot about who the finalists could be."