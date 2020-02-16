Pediatrician who delivered the first Colorado sextuplets in 1973, dies at 96

%MINIFYHTMLba060613bb97d131dee72a8d4685e35e11% %MINIFYHTMLba060613bb97d131dee72a8d4685e35e12%

Dr. James E. Strain, a pediatrician who practiced in Denver for 36 years and who led a medical team in 1973 delivering the first sextuplets in Colorado, died on February 4 after a brief illness. The tension was 96.

On September 16, 1973, Strain oversaw the delivery of Stanek's sextuplets, four boys and two girls, to the Colorado General Hospital. During the historical birth, there were 30 people in the delivery room, including two pediatricians and a pediatric nurse for each baby. The first child was born naturally and the rest by caesarean section.

Edna Stanek, the mother of the sextuplets, had been hospitalized for three weeks before giving birth. Strain, at a press conference two days after birth, praised Stanek and called her "a real rock." She took it all very calmly. "

Regarding the performance of the medical team: "It was a wonderful achievement," Strain said in a Denver Post story at the time.

Born on April 23, 1923 in Lincoln, Nebraska, Strain's family moved to Denver when he was 2 years old. Strain graduated from Denver South High School, earned a bachelor's degree from Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma, and a medical degree from the University of Colorado.

He began practicing in Colorado in 1950, including two years in the Army's Department of Pediatrics in Fort Carson. In addition to his pediatric practice, Strain was a clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado Medical Center. He also served as director of genetic services at the Children's Hospital of Colorado, which in 1983 established a child defense award on his behalf.

Strain gave credit to his late wife, Ruby, for being the most influential in his search for a medical career. “I met her (at Phillips University) and she was completely dedicated to nursing. In fact, I must say that she probably influenced me more to become a doctor than anything else in my life, "Strain said in a 2015 oral history project for the Gartner Pediatric History Center. Ruby Strain died in 2006, after that the couple had celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Nationally, Strain served as president of the American Academy of Pediatrics in 1982-83 and as executive director of the academy from 1986 to 1993.

He is survived by three children: Jim Strain, Jan McKinney and Jeff Phillips-Strain; nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. March 7 at the South Broadway Christian Church, 23 Lincoln St., Denver.

Commemorative contributions can be made to the American Academy of Pediatrics at donate.aap.org; gifts from the Colorado Children's Hospital Foundation; the "James E. and Ruby S. Strain Endowment for Radiology,quot; online at: childrenscoloradofoundation.org; or the South Broadway Christian Church, 23 Lincoln St., Denver 80203.