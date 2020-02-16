Paul Hanagan faces spell on the sidelines after the fall | Racing news





Paul Hanagan – margin confrontation spell

Paul Hanagan faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured T6 vertebra in a fall in Newcastle on Saturday night.

Hanagan's Mount Requinto Dawn seemed to trim his heels before tripping over a furlong in the penultimate race on the card, a six-furlong sprint drawback.

The double champion Flat jockey was attended by doctors in progress, before being taken to the hospital for x-rays and an additional evaluation.

He spent the night in the hospital and his agent Richard Hale said Sunday: "He has a fractured T6.

"It was scanned and it is a stable fracture."

It was reported that Requinto Dawn, trained by Richard Fahey, was unharmed after the incident.