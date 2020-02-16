Paul Bissonnette accuses Daniel Carcillo of racist behavior: what we know

%MINIFYHTML2d6a88da01b047f6049cddea5b9139db11% %MINIFYHTML2d6a88da01b047f6049cddea5b9139db12%

Paul Bissonnette and Daniel Carcillo were executors on the ice and, despite the fact that their gaming careers are over, they are still exchanging comments on Twitter.

The exchange began when Bissonnette responded to a tweet from Carcillo about an article published by The (Toronto) Globe and Mail about Bissonette becoming the most influential person in hockey. The tweet read: "Damage control after the consequences with (Jeremy) Roenick,quot;.

Roenick left NBC Sports after being suspended for inappropriate comments made on the Barstool Sports podcast "Spittin & # 39; Chiclets,quot; about colleagues Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter. Bissonnette is co-host of the podcast.

MORE: Jeremy Roenick apologizes for the "insensitive comments,quot; that led to the suspension of NBC Sports

Bissonnette responded to Carcillo's tweet by stating that Carcillo called it the word N in the locker room while they were teammates at the AHL Wilkes-Barre / Scranton penguins in the mid-2000s. He also claimed that Carcillo walked around a dressing room of the NHL with a robe that had an embroidered swastika.

Do you remember when you used to call me babysitter in the locker room every day in Wilkes-Barre? Remember when you had a sauwastika embroidered in a robe under the hood you wore in an NHL locker room until the captain found out and spoke to you meaningfully? Welcome to the mud Dan. https://t.co/P5nTaXTMbP – Paul Bissonnette (@ BizNasty2point0) February 16, 2020

Carcillo responded to Bissonnette on Saturday night, tweeting that he used the insult and apologized to Bissonnette.

I cleaned my side of Paul Street. I apologized for using that word in your address. He accepted it months ago. And as I told you before, the same day in an exchange of messages, I don't know how to embroider and that never happened Messages to follow – Daniel Carcillo (@ CarBombBoom13) February 16, 2020

Here is everything we know so far.

What is Daniel Carcillo accused of?

Paul Bissonnette accused Carcillo of calling him the word N while they were teammates with the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton penguins of AHL. The two played together on that team since 2005-07.

Carcillo, in response, confirmed that he used the insult and that he apologized for saying so. He added that Bissonnette "accepted the apology months ago."

On Sunday, Carcillo posted a video explaining what happened, stating that he is guilty of making racist and homophobic comments to people on and off the ice.

He then addressed Bissonnette's comments specifically, saying that Bissonnette always joked about himself and his mother to "get people out of the way." Carcillo said he participated in these jokes, adding that Bissonnette called himself the word N. Carcillo also said he "is not proud to,quot; participate.

Carcillo denied having worn an embroidered tunic with a swastika.

Bissonnette responds to Carcillo's video response

Bissonnette responded to Carcillo's video with a trio of tweets. He said the last thing he wanted to do was put this fight online, but "I fired five warning shots but you didn't listen to me. You pushed me to the limit."

He said he will discuss everything in his podcast "Spittin & # 39; Chiclets,quot; and called those who sent death threats to Carcillo.

I have nothing to hide. I will address this situation in the podcast. I ask anyone to send nasty messages to Dan to stop. Even with Dan's words towards me personally in the past, I don't hold a grudge. I am not a victim. I am a boy who understood that someone was in a bad place. https://t.co/ITghrAzNgL pic.twitter.com/g0TfOHrgUR – Paul Bissonnette (@ BizNasty2point0) February 16, 2020

The six-year veteran of the NHL was enraged at Carcillo's accusations that he used the word N, calling them "complete lies." He also posted a screenshot of a text exchange with an unknown person who said they gave Carcillo the tunic embroidered with a swastika.

Former NHL players react

Bissonnette's tweet on Saturday triggered a frantic reaction, even from Roenick.