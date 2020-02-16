Olly Murs expresses her anguish over the tragic death of Caroline Flack

%MINIFYHTMLc505bfc02e708685fb42905e7cabae9711% %MINIFYHTMLc505bfc02e708685fb42905e7cabae9712%

One day after his former co-host of & # 39; The X Factor & # 39; He will take his life, the successful & # 39; Troublemaker & # 39; he confesses online that he hasn't stopped crying since he heard news of his suicide.

Olly Murs has shed his heart after the suicide of his ex "Factor X"co-host, Caroline flack.

The 40-year-old woman took her own life on Saturday (February 15) after learning that she would be tried for an alleged assault on her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, and in an emotional post on Instagram on Sunday, singer Olly confessed that he was "worried" about Caroline in the weeks leading up to his death.

"Caz … f ** k this hurts! My heart is broken forever …" he wrote. "I lost something today that I will never return … and that is you."

Murs also recalled the couple's first meeting in 2011 and revealed that their employment relationship became a friendship.

"We never stop laughing, flirting (who can forget that), eat cheeseburger hunters, sing (which I always liked to hear), the arguments (which I never won) …" Olly added. "The disagreements about what jokes to say or what outfits you should wear, these are the moments that I have always appreciated, but at this moment, as I write this, it hit me, I will not have moments (sic) again."

He admits that they separated after his "Factor X" period ended, but they kept in touch by phone.

"I haven't stopped crying since the news, after we stopped working together in 2015 we didn't see each other as much as we should (sic) …", he explained. "But we always talked on the phone or we sent messages and every time I saw you around, like a sister we kissed and made peace with and we were again every time (sic)."

Caroline previously admitted that she and Olly almost slept together when they presented "The Xtra Factor" together in 2011, and confessed that they were in love with each other.

Burton has also broken his silence after the death of his girlfriend, revealing that his heart is "broken."

"We had something so special," he posted on Instagram on Sunday. "I am so lost by the words that I have so much pain that I miss you so much that I know you felt safe with me you always said that I do not think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there. Once I kept asking and asking."

"I will be your voice, baby, I promise you that I will ask all the questions you want and get all the answers, nothing will bring you back, but I will try to make you proud every day (sic). I love you with all my heart."

The "Love Island" host was arrested in December (19) for allegedly assaulting Burton with a lamp. He was due to appear in court in March after pleading not guilty.