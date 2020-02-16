Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United does not need the Champions League to sign players | Soccer news

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United on Monday night football starting at 7 p.m. in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 8 p.m.

















0:45



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Manchester United does not have to ensure the qualification of the Champions League to sign its summer transfer goals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Manchester United does not have to ensure the qualification of the Champions League to sign its summer transfer goals

%MINIFYHTMLfe0eca1617f415b4526ba97021e2c89411% %MINIFYHTMLfe0eca1617f415b4526ba97021e2c89412%

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that the qualification of the Champions League is not "the whole and the end,quot; for Manchester United to sign its preferred transfer goals.

United is ranked fourth in Chelsea by six points before the two clubs meet at Stamford Bridge on Monday, live Sky sports, in a fundamental game in its search for a return to the competition of top-level clubs in Europe.

Solskjaer, who signed Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in January, could also qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League, which they will resume against the Brugge Club in the last 32 on Thursday.

"The Champions League gives the club resources, more money, that's one thing." Solskjaer said.

"Of course, it is a prestigious tournament.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to take Manchester United back to the Champions League in his first full season in charge

"If we play well the rest of the season and the players we want to be impressed with, it would be easier to convince them."

"So this season in the Europa League, if next season is with or without Champions League, I would not say that is all and an end for a player to sign us."

Chelsea vs Man Utd Live

United has only played consecutive seasons in Europe's second level competition in 2015-16 and then 2016-17, the season in which they won the Europa League under Solskjaer's predecessor, José Mourinho.

& # 39; Pogba faces the challenge of returning to the best & # 39;

Paul Pogba, who will have one year left in his contract at the end of the season, hasn't started a match for United since September

Solskjaer says that Paul Pogba has removed his cast while continuing his recovery program for an ankle injury and hopes he will play again "soon."

The World Cup winner has made only eight appearances so far this season due to an injury.

0:43 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba faces a challenge to return to his best form after a season of injuries Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba faces a challenge to return to his best form after a season of injuries

When asked if it has been a disastrous campaign for France's international, Solskjaer replied: "You won't get that headline from me!

"As a player, the last thing you want is to hurt yourself and not be able to contribute to your team."

2:59 HIGHLIGHTS: Manchester United had a goalless draw against Wolves in the Premier League before their winter break HIGHLIGHTS: Manchester United had a goalless draw against Wolves in the Premier League before their winter break

"Paul is a soccer player and wants to play football. He knows he has to work hard now to get back to his best level."

"He has been out for so long. It is a challenge for him to return to his form."

"I've been injured for a long time. It's a difficult period of your career, but it's part of being a player. You always run the risk of injuring yourself."

He added: "Of course, I'd like to say that as soon as he gets in shape, he'll be good enough to play for the team. I'm sure Paul is desperate to play again for us."

Manchester United went to Malaga during their winter holidays

& # 39; Players have stepped up in the absence of Pogba & # 39;

Solskjaer also believes that several of his players have taken a step forward in the absence of Pogba this season and other absences of key injuries, including Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay.

Mason Greenwood has scored 10 goals in 32 appearances for the senior team this season

"Paul is an important player for us, but we also (have learned) a lot about others," he said.

"Some other players really stepped forward and assumed this responsibility and demonstrated what they can be and what they are for Manchester United."

0:41 Odion Ighalo has the & # 39; incentive & # 39; to impress and get a permanent transfer to Manchester United, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Odion Ighalo has the & # 39; incentive & # 39; to impress and get a permanent transfer to Manchester United, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"It's always an opportunity, but it's unfortunate that they hurt some of their best players, of course. But that's only part of being here."

"You can't feel sorry for yourself because we've had all these injuries. We're building to get a squad that can deal with this."

0:49 Agent Mino Raiola says he has discussed the availability of Paul Pogba with Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved Agent Mino Raiola says he has discussed the availability of Paul Pogba with Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved

Pogba's agent, Raiola, said Sky sports news Last week, Italy is "like a second home,quot; for the 26-year-old, and the superagent widely cited by Italian media on Thursday said France's international "doesn't dislike,quot; a return to Juventus.

"I haven't talked to Mino, that's for sure," said Solskjaer.

"I haven't sat down with Paul to tell him what his agent should say, but Paul is our player. Not Mino's."