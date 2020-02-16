Ocean County man arrested in alleged school assault after school hours – Up News Info Philly

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (Up News Info / AP) – Ocean County authorities say a suspect has been arrested in an alleged assault on a New Jersey elementary school employee after school hours. Toms River police say the units were called to Walnut Street Elementary School at 6 p.m. On Thursday during what the police called an "extracurricular event,quot; after school hours.

Police say the victim was working on the second floor of the building when a man asked to use the bathroom. When he was directed to the bathroom on the ground floor, according to police, he allegedly grabbed the victim by the arm and led her into the hallway.

Police say the victim broke free and ran down the stairs, followed by the suspect, who then left school through a side door.

Police say the images of the security camera led to the arrest on Friday of Daron Griffin, 21, of Toms River, accused of aggravated assault and criminal raid. It is not clear if Griffin has a lawyer; Couldn't find a number for him on Sunday.

