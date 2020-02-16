NXT TakeOver: Portland: live updates, results, highlights, full match card

It's a great night for NXT in the Pacific Northwest, as NXT TakeOver: Portland takes place Sunday night at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and is broadcast live on the WWE Network. The event begins with the start show at 6:30 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

It is a stacked card and the largest in the history of TakeOver with six games announced, led by Tommaso Ciampa that seeks to recover the title for which he was never defeated while challenging Adam Cole for the NXT championship. In addition, Rhea Ripley puts the NXT women's championship on the line against Bianca Belair, while the unlikely couple of Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, together known as the Broserweights, face Bobby Fish and Kyle O & # 39; Reilly of The Undisputed It was for the NXT tag team titles.

Sporting News will provide live bell-to-bell coverage of NXT TakeOver: Portland from 6:30 p.m. ET.

(All eastern time)

NXT TakeOver: Portland Live Updates

NXT TakeOver: Portland alignment

– Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT championship

– Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT women's championship

– Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor

– Dakota Kai against Tegan Nox in a street fight

– The undisputed era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O & # 39; Reilly) (c) vs. The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne)

– Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic