Northwest student at Purdue University shot in Hammond – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – A student at Purdue University Northwest was shot in the leg early Friday while walking with three other students off campus in Hammond, Indiana.

Students were walking near 167th and Marshall, about five blocks from campus, when someone in a dark SUV stopped and fired five shots, according to Hammond University and police.

One of the students, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the leg.

The four ran to a nearby Walgreens in 169th and Kennedy, where they called 911.

An ambulance took the victim to a local hospital, but his injuries were not fatal.

The school has notified all students' families.

The Northwest Purdue Police Department and Hammond Police were investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Hammond Police at 219-852-2991.