No. 16 CU Buffs flee the state of Oregon – Up News Info

CORVALLIS, Ore.— This time, the Colorado Buffaloes finished the job.

Unlike Thursday's defeat in Oregon, and also unlike the late collapse of the Buffs at home against the state of Oregon last month, the defensive intensity of CU did not weaken in the final stretch, as Colorado continued to accumulate in The beavers OSU during the second half by a 69-47 victory on Saturday night at Gill Coliseum.

The victory keeps the Buffs in 16th place in a draw with Oregon No. 17 at the top of the Pac-12 Conference standings, pending the Ducks' game against Utah on Sunday.

CU (20-6, 9-4 Pac-12) led 31-22 at halftime and opened the second half with a 7-2 run, crowned by a triple by Evan Battey. The Buffs then used a 12-2 run in the middle of the second half to get away.

Tyler Bey recovered from a bad night in Oregon to record 21 points and 15 rebounds, recording his tenth double-double of the season and 29 of his career. Bey also became the seventh CU player to accumulate 1,000 points along with 750 rebounds in his career.

McKinley Wright recorded the tenth double-double of his career, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

CU shot .407 overall and hit 9 of 20 in triples. The Buffs kept Oregon State at a .333 mark overall and harassed the Beavers in a 1-for-17 effort from a 3-point range.

COLORADO (20-6, 9-4 Pac-12)Battey 1-4 2-2 5, Gatling 3-7 0-0 8, Wright 5-12 1-2 13, Bey 6-10 9-13 21, Schwartz 0-8 0-0 0, Daniels 2-4 0 -0 6, Parquet 2-3 2-2 7, Siewert 2-4 0-0 5, Walton 1-2 2-2 4, Kountz 0-0 0-2 0, Strating 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 16-23 69.OREGON ST. (15-10, 5-8)Hollins 2-8 0-2 4, Kelley 2-3 1-2 5, Tinkle 3-15 3-5 10, Reichle 2-7 1-3 5, Thompson 7-17 3-4 17, Luke 0-4 0 -0 0, Hunting 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 2-2 0-0 4, Vernon 1-1 0-0 2, Miller-Moore 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 19-57 8-17 47 .Halftime – Colorado 31-22. 3-point goals: Colorado 9-20 (Gatling 2-2, Daniels 2-4, Wright 2-6, Battey 1-1, Parquet 1-1, Siewert 1-3, Schwartz 0-3), Oregon St. 1-17 (Tinkle 1 -4, Lucas 0-2, Hollins 0-3, Reichle 0-3, Thompson 0-5). Bounces – Colorado 42 (Bey 14), Oregon St. 32 (Tinkle 14). Assists Colorado 14 (Wright 6), Oregon St. 6 (Thompson 4). Total faults Colorado 18, Oregon St. 17.