Nikita Pearl Waligwa, star of "Queen of Katwe,quot;, dies at 15

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, the newly arrived young woman from Uganda who starred in "Queen of Katwe," the 2016 Disney film about the coming of age of a chess champion, died of a brain tumor. She was 15 years old.

His death was announced Sunday by Gayaza High School, a boarding school for girls on the outskirts of Kampala, the capital of Uganda, where Ms. Waligwa had been a student.

"You were a love for many and we lost you to a brain tumor at such a tender age," said the high school on Twitter.

The announcement sparked a large number of tributes from some of Ms. Waligwa's co-stars in "Queen of Katwe," which was based on a 2011 essay on ESPN The Magazine about a chess prodigy in Uganda that grows in a poor neighborhood. and win international competitions. The film starred Lupita Nyong’o and David Oyelowo. It was listed as Mrs. Waligwa's only film credit.