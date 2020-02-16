Nikita Pearl Waligwa, star of "Queen of Katwe,quot;, dies at 15

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, the newly arrived young woman from Uganda who starred in "Queen of Katwe," the 2016 Disney film about the coming of age of a chess champion, died of a brain tumor. She was 15 years old.
His death was announced Sunday by Gayaza High School, a boarding school for girls on the outskirts of Kampala, the capital of Uganda, where Ms. Waligwa had been a student.
"You were a love for many and we lost you to a brain tumor at such a tender age," said the high school on Twitter.
The announcement sparked a large number of tributes from some of Ms. Waligwa's co-stars in "Queen of Katwe," which was based on a 2011 essay on ESPN The Magazine about a chess prodigy in Uganda that grows in a poor neighborhood. and win international competitions. The film starred Lupita Nyong’o and David Oyelowo. It was listed as Mrs. Waligwa's only film credit.
In the movie, Waligwa played Gloria, a friend of the protagonist, Phiona Mutesi, played by Madina Nalwanga.
Phiona becomes a chess genius with the help of Gloria and under the tutelage of Robert Katende, played by Mr. Oyewolo.
The film was directed by Mira Nair and starring Ms. Nyong’o, Oscar winner for "12 years as a slave,quot;, as Phiona’s mother.
"She played Gloria with such vitality,quot; Ms. Nyong’o said on Instagram. “In his real life he had the enormous challenge of fighting brain cancer. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his community, since they accept having to say goodbye so soon. ”
"Queen of Katwe,quot; was the film debut of Mrs. Waligwa and Mrs. Nalwanga.
"We regret the loss of our beautiful Nikita Pearl Waligwa," Mr. Oyewolo He wrote on Instagram. “She was a ball of light in @queenofkatwemovie and in life. His battle against a brain tumor was humble to witness. His light will remain alive.
