TSR Take A Moment: Roommates, we are sad to report that one of Disney's "Queen of Katwe,quot; stars, Nikita Pearl Waligwa, would have died of a brain tumor, according to Deadline.

Nikita Pearl had been diagnosed with a brain tumor, according to Ugandan media. The film was about a chess prodigy that emerged from a marginal neighborhood in Uganda and was based on the true story of chess player Phiona Mutesi. He started playing chess at age nine and then competed in international tournaments.

The film starred Lupita Nyong’o as the mother of Phiona and David Oyelowo as her chess master, while Nikita Pearl played Gloria, a friend of Phiona who explained the rules of chess.

Nikita Pearl was initially diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, and her film family moved to get her treatment for the tumor in India. He recovered in 2017, but the tumor returned last year. Our prayers are with Nikita's family right now.