Nick Cannon says he doesn't believe in marriage after Mariah Carey's divorce

Nick Cannon doesn't like the idea of ​​remarrying, a report on page six recently suggested. The 39-year-old actor succinctly explained his thoughts on marriage after his divorce with Mariah Carey in 2016.

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Cannon shared that he no longer believes in the idea of ​​getting married, and added that his mentality toward the idea of ​​sacred marriage has changed. The star admits that he was not good at it and that he will not bother with it again.

Reportedly, the actor hinted that his separation with Mariah Carey played a crucial role in his change of mind. Cannon admits that the first time he divorced, he barely survived, so why bother to go through that again?

Evidently, Cannon used the analogy of jumping off a plane compared to marriage, and asked the journalist that if it didn't work the first time, it makes no sense to give it a second chance.

Reportedly, Cannon's confession about marriage came shortly before he was supposed to go on a blind date as part of his Power 2016 radio show, Nick Cannon Mornings. That said, however, Cannon shared that he felt very positive about fatherhood and also continued to work in his career.

Nick declared that he was doing everything in his power to be the best person he could be. According to the radio show host, he is excellent at work in his career, but being a husband is something he is not good at.

As the artist's fans know, Carey and Cannon got married for the first time in April 2008 and had two children together, including Monroe and Morocco. Cannon and Marey, however, divorced four years ago in 2016. They separated for the first time in 2014.

Ad

When the separation was first announced, Nick explained in an interview that he left it in disrepair. The star referred to himself as "shattered,quot; and "broken." Not long after, Cannon had another son, a third, with his daughter, Brittany Bell, in February 2017.



Post views:

0 0