Nick Cannon rules out marriage after Mariah Carey's divorce

The presenter of & # 39; Masked singer & # 39; he admits that he no longer believes in marriage after his public separation in 2014 from Mariah Carey with whom he shares two children.

Nick cannon he has lost his faith in marriage since he divorced his ex Mariah Carey.

The former couple separated in 2014 after six years of marriage, however, Nick is still a good friend of the success creator "Emotions" and they share two children, the Moroccan twins and Monroe eight years old.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight before your blind date with a listener of your Power 106 radio show, "Nick Cannon Mornings", at the Yamashiro restaurant in Hollywood, the 39-year-old man confessed:" I no longer believe in marriage. My mentality has changed. I've already done it. I don't like doing things that I'm not good at. "

Reflecting on the lasting effects of the separation, the rapper commented: "If you jumped out of a plane on time and it didn't work, you wouldn't do it again, right? I barely survived. Why would I jump out of a plane? The plane again?

He continued: "I mean, I am still working. I am growing up. I was a broken soul, but now I am back on the scene. I am trying to fix myself. I am trying to be the best I can be, the best father I can be. , the best entrepreneur and a young media mogul that I can be, so I'm really focused on myself and being the best, because for some reason I didn't understand this relationship well, I'm not good at it. do things that I'm not good at. "

However, the children of the star are anxious to calm down, and the Moroccan says: "Dad, you can't be a player forever."