NFL Star J.J. Watt marries a soccer player in the Bahamas

Instagram / Fox and Darling

The 30-year-old defensive end of the Houston Texans has exchanged wedding vows with his girlfriend Kealia Ohai less than a year after he asked the big question.

Up News Info –

American football superstar and television personality J.J. Watt is married.

Houston Texans star and professional footballer Kealia Ohai They married in the Bahamas on Saturday, February 15, 2020, nine months after he proposed.

Watt visited Instagram on Sunday to share photos of the ceremony and called it the "best day of my life."

The couple was introduced by former teammate of the Houston Texans of Watt, Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai's older sister, Megan.