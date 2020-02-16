Home Entertainment Neyo's wife leaves him. . . For Black Ink Reality Star Ryan...

Neyo's wife leaves him. . . For Black Ink Reality Star Ryan Henry! (Photos)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The marriage of R,amp;B singer Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith officially ended. There have been rumors that the two were considering separating. Well, the rumors seem to be true, because last night Crystal was seen living her best life.

And the cameras saw her approach with the star of "Black Ink Crew: Chicago,quot; Ryan Henry.

Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal, recently traveled to Chicago for a trip with her friends.

She has been recounting her adventures in her IG stories, which included having drinks with the "Black Ink Crew: Chicago,quot; star Ryan Henry. In the video, Crystal directs the camera at Ryan, who smiles hard.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©