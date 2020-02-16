Neyo's wife leaves him. . . For Black Ink Reality Star Ryan Henry! (Photos)

The marriage of R,amp;B singer Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith officially ended. There have been rumors that the two were considering separating. Well, the rumors seem to be true, because last night Crystal was seen living her best life.

And the cameras saw her approach with the star of "Black Ink Crew: Chicago,quot; Ryan Henry.

Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal, recently traveled to Chicago for a trip with her friends.

She has been recounting her adventures in her IG stories, which included having drinks with the "Black Ink Crew: Chicago,quot; star Ryan Henry. In the video, Crystal directs the camera at Ryan, who smiles hard.

Here are the images:

Crystal and Neyo have been married since 2016 and the couple share two children, Shaffer Smith Jr (born 2016) and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith (2018).

Crystal confirmed to the Baller Alert website that the couple was having problems. But she never confirmed the separation. Crystal told the blog: "Precision is that he is an incredible father and our children are blessed to have a father like him." I wouldn't take that for anything in this world. Everything else is the will of God. "