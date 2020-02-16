New scooter regulations probably underway in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There are likely to be road changes for motorized scooters in Dallas.

On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Dallas Council Infrastructure and Transportation Committee will be informed of the new regulations on when and where scooters can and cannot be used.

The city says that between July 2018 and January 2020, there have been more than 4.2 million trips.

There are 221,314 trips on average every month, and 7,377 trips on average every day.

On Saturday night, three UNT Denton students were among the many Uptown motorcyclists.

Jasmine Carrillo said: "They are great."

"Very funny," Michelle Monari agreed.

Council member Lee Kleinman, who chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, says security is a concern.

"There are many reports of drunk people who ride them," Kleinman said. "The people at Baylor Hospital brought us some statistics about some of the injuries they've been seeing in Deep Ellum."

As a result, the city is considering allowing people to ride scooters only between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. in Deep Ellum.

In most areas, people would be allowed to travel between 5 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Kleinman says that scooters have technology that will disconnect the engine if they are mounted after hours and in places where they are not allowed.

The council is also considering increasing the existing rates that scooter sellers must pay to the city.

Kleinman said: "I, as a member of the council, and I think my colleagues are interested in doing that, if we are going to charge all these fees, we will not only allow them to go to the general fun, but we will dedicate them to the streets in the areas where there is a lot of passengers. "

The city is also considering 100 locations where racks or pens would be installed, along with other areas where scooters could be parked.

For cyclists like Nicholas McClure, scooters are not only fun, but a great way to get around.

"They are going very fast, I think the maximum is 60 mph so we can get to places quite well," said McClure.

The entire Dallas Council will vote on the new ordinance on March 25, six days before the pilot program expires.