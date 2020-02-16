New Castle County police arrest 2 siblings, tear down the alleged drug operation run by a family outside Rosegate's home

ROSEGATE, Del. (Up News Info) – An alleged family drug operation was shot down in New Castle County, according to police. Authorities announced the arrest of the Dakevis Reed brothers, 28, and Dawann Reed, 41, on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTMLaded50520a7e6e333c7be72f98ade04e11% %MINIFYHTMLaded50520a7e6e333c7be72f98ade04e12%

Police say the Reed brothers were using their family home on Rose Lane in Rosegate as a drug store.

Officers seized crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a gun, various types of ammunition and cash during a search warrant on February 11, according to police.

Authorities also arrested Derwin Evans, 31, Tyrone Gardner, 20, and Vernon Clark, 21, at the house.