New Castle County police arrest 2 siblings, tear down the alleged drug operation run by a family outside Rosegate's home

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>New Castle County police arrest 2 siblings, tear down the alleged drug operation run by a family outside Rosegate's home

ROSEGATE, Del. (Up News Info) – An alleged family drug operation was shot down in New Castle County, according to police. Authorities announced the arrest of the Dakevis Reed brothers, 28, and Dawann Reed, 41, on Saturday.

(Credit: New Castle County Police / CBS3)

%MINIFYHTMLaded50520a7e6e333c7be72f98ade04e11%%MINIFYHTMLaded50520a7e6e333c7be72f98ade04e12%

Police say the Reed brothers were using their family home on Rose Lane in Rosegate as a drug store.

Officers seized crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a gun, various types of ammunition and cash during a search warrant on February 11, according to police.

Authorities also arrested Derwin Evans, 31, Tyrone Gardner, 20, and Vernon Clark, 21, at the house.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here