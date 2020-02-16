Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey finally have a one-to-one tense conversation

It's the meeting that most Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have been waiting for, right? Tonight, Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey will finally have a one-on-one conversation.

Unfortunately, judging by the clips released in advance, the two do not seem to go far.

Nene and Cynthia have been friends for years, but everything stopped with the return of Kenya Moore.

After Kenya, then pregnant, surprised Bailey at her Seagrams Escape party, Nene felt that Cynthia should have warned her.

Bailey insisted that he did not know that Moore would come safely, but an incriminating conversation recorded between Kandi Burruss and the supermodel hinted otherwise.

Since then, the two have been coming and going from each other in the media.

Cynthia did multiple interviews about her enemy, including one that suggested that Nene does everything about her. The Broadway star had been saying that her co-star has another side that viewers have not been able to see.

During her session tonight, Nene explains why she is upset with the woman she considered a sister to her.

‘You had gone out to do several interviews before I did one. You did that, okay? And he must take responsibility for what he did, "says Leakes.

Cynthia shrugs, saying it doesn't matter.

Nene responds with: ‘It matters! Let me tell you why it's important, because you're supposed to be my sister, remember? You did seven interviews, Cynthia. You know me enough to know that I take my friendships very seriously. "

"Girl, when you get mad at your friends, you're the first to try to tear them down," Cynthia jokes.

When Nene asks, Cynthia replies that she knocks down anyone she gets mad at.

Baby then says: ‘You know you have all your side that you don't want anyone to know. You have a side and have done things, but you don't want people to think that. You want people to think it's me when it's you. That is the problem. & # 39;

Ad

Recently, Nene said she and Cynthia were in a much better place, so I hope this conversation is just the first of many.



Post views:

0 0