Ne-Yo confirms the divorce while his wife joins the star of & # 39; Black Ink Crew & # 39; Ryan Henry

The singer of & # 39; Miss Independent & # 39; he finally confirms his separation from his wife Crystal Smith only a few days before the fourth anniversary of their marriage.

Ne yo broke his silence about the rumors that he separated from his wife Smith crystal. The hitmaker "So Sick" said in "Private talk with Alexis Texas"Podcast" is slowly becoming public knowledge that my wife and I have decided to go ahead and divorce. "

"It's not a sad thing, it's more like we realize … long story short, I'm never going to talk badly about her. I'm not that person," he continued. "There is nothing wrong to say about her. She is a fantastic woman. She is the mother of my children and always will be that."

"She has demons like everyone else, like me." "We realize that our demons do not fit and until we both rely on our personal demons, it will be difficult for us to remain married. That said, that is the end of that chapter, not the end of the book. As I said, that She is the mother of my children and I love her to death. We will be family forever. "

His comments came just after Crystal was seen dating "Black ink equipment: Chicago"star Ryan Henry.

Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Chimere Smithand Crystal share two children. They got engaged in 2015 and got married on February 20 of the following year after their separation from Monyetta Shaw, the mother of her other two children.

Ne-Yo and Monyetta almost married in 2013, but suspended him only two months before his wedding. During their relationship, she tied the tube after giving birth to her second child and he agreed to undergo a vasectomy. However, he never succeeded and instead hit Crystal.