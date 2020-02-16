Ne-Yo confirms that he and his wife Crystal Smith have separated

It's over between Ne yo Y Smith crystal.

The 40-year-old R,amp;B singer confirmed in an episode of Private talk with Alexis Texas Podcast, published on Saturday, that he and his wife have separated and plan to end their marriage of almost four years. The two had recently been subject to rumors of rupture.

"Gradually it is becoming public knowledge that I and my wife have decided to go ahead and divorce," said Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith. "It's not a sad thing, it's more like we realize: a long short story, I'm never going to talk bad about her. I'm not that person. There's nothing bad to say about her. She's a fantastic woman. She is the mother of My children and she will always be that and I will always respect her. "

"Simply put, he has demons like everyone else, like me," he added. "We realize that our demons do not fit and until we both rely on our personal demons, it will be difficult for us to remain married. That said, that is the end of that chapter, not the end of the book. As I said, that She is the mother of my children and I love her to death. We will be family forever. "

Crystal hasn't commented on the breakup.