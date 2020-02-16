Ne-Yo confirms that he and Crystal Smith are getting divorced

%MINIFYHTMLad9df18cf876b5a7518b67bc6d3c2f8e11% %MINIFYHTMLad9df18cf876b5a7518b67bc6d3c2f8e12%

TSR separations: After rumors circulated that the couple had separated, Ne-Yo finally confirmed that he and his wife Crystal Smith were going to divorce.

"Slowly but surely the knowledge that my wife and I have decided to go ahead and divorce is being made public," Ne-Yo said in Private Talk Podcast. Ne-Yo and Crystal got engaged in 2015 and married in 2016. The couple shares two children together.

"It's not a sad thing, it's more like we realize … long story short, I'm never going to talk bad about her. I'm not that person," said Ne-Yo. There is nothing bad to say about her. She is a fantastic woman. She is the mother of my children and will always be that. "

Despite the breakup, Ne-Yo spoke very well of his separated wife, giving the impression that the separation is friendly even though the two published some subliminals in the last two weeks. Things took a more interesting turn when Crystal was recently seen partying with Ryan Henry of Black Inc Crew Chicago.

"Simply put, she has demons like everyone else, like me, and we realize that our demons do not fit and until we both know our personal demons, it will be difficult for us to remain married,quot; Ne-Me on Crystal. ” That is the end of that chapter, not the end of that book. As I said, that is the mother of my children and I love her to death. We will be family forever. "

We hope these two remain in good standing during this time.