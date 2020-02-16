Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith announce their divorce

During an episode of Private talk with Alexis Texas, the singer and songwriter, Ne-Yo, announced that he and his wife, Crystal Smith, had officially canceled their relationship, a new report from E! Online has revealed. Released on Saturday, the episode features the singer announcing that he and his wife had suspended their romance after four years of marriage.

As most of the singer's fans know, Ne-Yo and Crystal had been subject to breakup rumors for quite some time. Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, said on the podcast that he was "slowly becoming public knowledge,quot; that he and his wife had decided to separate.

Speaking about the state of their romance, Ne-Yo announced that it was not something sad between them. It was just a necessary decision that had to be made. In addition, the singer praised Crystal as a great mother and as a great person.

Ne-Yo stated that his ex-wife had demons in the same way as him, like everyone else. The star added that he and his wife had personalities and problems that just didn't fit well. For that reason, they decided to cancel it.

Since they broke up, only Ne-Yo has commented on the breakup, while Cyrstal hasn't said anything publicly yet. Ne-Yo and Cyrstal got married for the first time near the end of February 2016. They later had their first child, Shaffer Chimere Smith Junior, just a month later.

They received another child in 2018, Roman Alexander-Raj Smith. Fans of the singer and songwriter know that he has another daughter and son from past relationships.

While it is a shame to see his romance deteriorate, something good has emerged from it. Ne-Yo states that he was able to obtain artistic inspiration from the decline of his romance.

Ad

In fact, the singer commented that he and Cyrstal's breakup actually led to the creation of one of his newest songs, "Pinky Ring." However, Ne-Yo explained that the song was not about her directly. It was simply a clue about moving forward and continuing to make the appropriate decisions for one's life.



Post views:

0 0