N.H. wants the help of the public to count turkeys

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – It's time to count the turkeys again.

The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game is asking the public to report wild turkey sightings until March 31 for their annual winter flock survey.

Last year, the department received 486 reports for a total of 9,833 birds. Authorities say it was less than the previous year, probably because turkeys were on the move. With relatively little snow, turkeys were able to move more and did not stay in a place to be counted.

Participants are asked to report the number of turkeys in the flock, their location, the type of habitat in which the birds were observed and what the turkeys fed on. The authorities are also interested in any sign of two viruses that have appeared in turkeys in recent years, with symptoms that include warty bumps in the head and eye area.

Wild turkeys had disappeared from the state after overhunting and habitat loss in the 19th century, but they have recovered an estimated population of 40,000.