MVP All-Star Award renamed in honor of Kobe Bryant, announces Commissioner Adam Silver | NBA News

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced on Saturday that the NBA's Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Award received his permanent name from the late Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who won a record four-time prize. Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Game.

The NBA Most Valuable Player Award Kobe Bryant will be awarded at the conclusion of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, where the league celebrates the lives of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people who died tragically in a car accident. helicopter on January 26.

"Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this worldwide celebration of our game," said Silver.















The late Kobe Bryant led the list of finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame 2020



"He always enjoyed the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world."

Bryant made his debut in the NBA All-Star Game in 1998 at age 19, the youngest player to play in a All-Star Game. That appearance marked the first of his 18 All-Star selections, the second in NBA history behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19).

Bryant holds the NBA record for consecutive star selections, as he was honored 18 times in a row between 1998 and 2016.

















Some of Kobe Bryant's best moments surrounding the All-Star game and an idea of ​​what the event meant for the NBA legend



Bryant was named MVP of the NBA All-Star Game in 2002, 2007, 2009 (co-winner with Shaquille O & # 39; Neal) and 2011. The only other player to win four NBA All-Star MVP awards is the Basketball Hall of Fame Naismith Memorial Bob Pettit.

Bryant, five-time NBA champion, played his entire 20-year career with Los Angeles Lakers. He won the 2007-08 NBA MVP Award, two MVP Awards from the Bill Russell Finals and 15 NBA team selections. Bryant ranks fourth on the NBA all-time scorer list with 33,643 points.

The winner of the Kia NBA 2020 Most Valuable Player Award Kobe Bryant MVP will be determined by NBA fans (representing 25 percent of the votes) and a media panel (75 percent of the votes).

