Moussa Marega: Porto striker leaves the field after suffering alleged racist abuse | Soccer news





Moussa Marega was allegedly racially abused

The Porto striker, Moussa Marega, was held by his teammates and the game stopped for more than three minutes before leaving the field during the Portuguese side match against Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday, after he was subjected to alleged chants Racists of local followers.

Marega scored the winner of Porto in the 60th minute during the 2-1 victory over Vitoria in the First League, and celebrated by running to a section of local fans and pointing to his forearm.

Then objects and seats from the stadium were thrown at the 28-year-old, as well as chants and boos at the D. Afonso Henriques Stadium, while continuing his celebrations in the field.

During the 68th minute, the game stopped and Marega was visibly distressed when his teammates tried to calm him down and prevent him from trying to leave the field.

In the 71st minute, Porto's coaching staff drove Marega through the tunnel while he continued his angry exchanges with the Vitoria crowd.

In an Instagram post after the game, the forward said he heard racist abuse and criticized officials for giving him a yellow card after the incident.