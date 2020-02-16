Mother Nature fools many with a deceptive sun on one of the coldest days of the season – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – Saturday was one of the coldest days of this season despite the large amount of deceptive sun. Mother Nature deceived some people on Saturday.

A man said he did not expect it to be so cold on Saturday.

"No, no, but I had a feeling it was going to happen last night," he said.

The sun could have risen in the center of the city, but the high winds and low temperatures took his spirits a little.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, tweeted on Saturday that it was one of the coldest days of the season.

The low temperature at NWS Mount Holly this morning was 11, which is the coldest of the season so far. 🥶 – NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 15, 2020

Some people kept warm by walking through the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

On 6th and Market streets, a cheesesteak meat vendor gave him warmth in any way he could.

"I turned on the vaporizer, the coffee maker and the grill," said Steven Johnson.

Johnson's hope is that the cold doesn't keep his customers away.

"Once they know how good their food is, they will return," he said.

Nearby, construction teams were outside for hours placing steel on top of a building.

The secret of David Taylor to do the job?

"Hand warmers, good gloves," he said.

And, of course, in layers.

While some say winter has been mild for the most part, many have their eyes set on spring.

"I'm ready for spring. I'm ready for spring, I got over it," said one man.