Modern family stars go to Jesse Tyler Ferguson's baby shower

Jesse Tyler FergusonThe family on screen was present to celebrate the next arrival of him and her husband. Justin MikitaThe first child
Actors Modern Family co-stars Sofia Vergara Y Sarah HylandHe attended the couple's baby shower, which was held in a private residence and featured a presentation in the backyard pool of male synchronized swimmers, with a mix of songs that included Britney Spears& # 39; "… Drink one more time."
"If you don't have this in your baby shower, you're not doing well," Hyland wrote in his Instagram story. "Just say."
"Congratulations Jesse and Justin! ❤️❤️❤️ (three baby emojis) we love it!" Vergara wrote on Instagram.
Other famous guests included Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa RinnaActor Colton Haynes, singer Betty Who, stylist Jen Atkin and Broadway actress Shoshana Beans, who gave Ferguson and Mikita a serenade with their version of Scott AlanThe "Home,quot; song.
Ferguson, 44, revealed in The Late Late Show with James Corden in January he and Mikita expect a baby in July.
When asked if the boy is a boy or a girl, Ferguson replied: "A human."
The gang
Prospective parents pose with guests, including Jesse's Modern Family co-stars Sarah Hyland Y Sofia VergaraY Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.
Swimming team
Everyone was impressed with the synchronized swimmers.
What performance
Colton Haynes posted this video of synchronized swimmers.
There will be dancing
Synchronized swimmers show their dance moves outside the pool.
"Next Epic Baby Shower,quot;
Lisa Rinna I was particularly impressed.
Photo Booth Time
Prospective parents pose for photos in the photo booth with Sarah Hyland.
Dance baby dance
Sarah Hyland applaud synchronized swimmers and dancers.
Also in July, the actor and her husband will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.
