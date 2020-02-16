Modern family stars go to Jesse Tyler Ferguson's baby shower

Jesse Tyler FergusonThe family on screen was present to celebrate the next arrival of him and her husband. Justin MikitaThe first child

Actors Modern Family co-stars Sofia Vergara Y Sarah HylandHe attended the couple's baby shower, which was held in a private residence and featured a presentation in the backyard pool of male synchronized swimmers, with a mix of songs that included Britney Spears& # 39; "… Drink one more time."

"If you don't have this in your baby shower, you're not doing well," Hyland wrote in his Instagram story. "Just say."

"Congratulations Jesse and Justin! ❤️❤️❤️ (three baby emojis) we love it!" Vergara wrote on Instagram.

Other famous guests included Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa RinnaActor Colton Haynes, singer Betty Who, stylist Jen Atkin and Broadway actress Shoshana Beans, who gave Ferguson and Mikita a serenade with their version of Scott AlanThe "Home,quot; song.

Ferguson, 44, revealed in The Late Late Show with James Corden in January he and Mikita expect a baby in July.